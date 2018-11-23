UKHospitality Welcomes Step Towards Withdrawal Agreement

UKHospitality has welcomed the agreement in principal between the Government and the EU on a Brexit declaration.

UKH has also stressed the importance of avoiding a no deal scenario.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This is a positive step forward for businesses looking for stability and clarity in order to plan their investment.

“Hospitality operators need to know they will have the reassurances provided by a deal. It cannot be stressed enough that a no deal Brexit would present the sector with severe problems and would have a serious impact on confidence. This agreement demonstrates a clear alignment on a direction of travel.

“This crucial step in securing a Brexit withdrawal agreement will provide much-needed confidence that a no deal scenario will be avoided.”