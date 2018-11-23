LATEST NEWS
Home / Latest News / UKHospitality Welcomes Step Towards Withdrawal Agreement

UKHospitality Welcomes Step Towards Withdrawal Agreement

Posted by: News in Latest News November 23, 2018

UKHospitality-LogoUKHospitality has welcomed the agreement in principal between the Government and the EU on a Brexit declaration.

UKH has also stressed the importance of avoiding a no deal scenario.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This is a positive step forward for businesses looking for stability and clarity in order to plan their investment.

“Hospitality operators need to know they will have the reassurances provided by a deal. It cannot be stressed enough that a no deal Brexit would present the sector with severe problems and would have a serious impact on confidence. This agreement demonstrates a clear alignment on a direction of travel.

“This crucial step in securing a Brexit withdrawal agreement will provide much-needed confidence that a no deal scenario will be avoided.”

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2018, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

DATA STUDY: Can’t Buy Me Love? The Cost Of A Date Night In The UK And Around The World

They say love doesn’t cost a thing, but a new survey has revealed that, in fact, an average date night in the UK clocks ...