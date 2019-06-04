UkInbound Opens Dialogue With New Tourism Minister

UKinbound has written to the new minister for arts, heritage and tourism, Rebecca Pow MP to welcome her to the role and to begin a dialogue regarding the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the UK’s inbound tourism industry.

A meeting between the minister and association is due to take place in the coming weeks to discuss a range of topics, including:

Brexit and its impact on the inbound tourism industry;

Competitiveness of the UK’s visa regime;

Taxation (specifically Air Passenger Duty and VAT)

Employment and skills (specifically business proficient language skills); and

The ‘welcome’ that international visitors receive when they come to the UK

Joss Croft, UKinbound CEO commented “The UK tourism industry is incredibly valuable to the UK’s economy, contributing nearly £23 billion in 2018, and it’s paramount that we work with our colleagues in Government to ensure opportunities and challenges are maximised and addressed.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Rebecca Pow MP as tourism minister and I’m looking forward to meeting with her in the coming weeks. The BREXIT clock is ticking and summer recess is just over a month away, so we’re keen to get down to business and bring Rebecca up to speed regarding inbound tourism.”

“We are also grateful to former tourism minister Michael Ellis MP for his support to our industry during the last 16 months, particularly at World Travel Market and at our parliamentary reception last summer.”