Understanding how food grade gases can deliver a great drink

Food grade industrial gases can help you to deliver a superior product to your customers, but it’s important to understand your responsibilities in utilising this important commodity.

Things to consider:

Are you ordering food grade gases v. industrial grade gas?

Industrial gases are used in a wide range of manufacturing processes, but when using gases for drinks dispensing, it’s important to use food grade to ensure safety to the public from microbial spoilage. Reputable suppliers will only sell cylinders which are labelled correctly with the product and a food traceability label to ensure that premises don’t fall breach of the food regulations standards. Poor quality gases from non-reputable suppliers can also affect the taste of beers – one cylinder of bad dispense gas can ruin up to 10 kegs of beer and could put you at risk for prosecution for being in breach of health and safety regulations. Poor or damaged cylinders can also pose safety threats by contamination or corrosion, which could cause the cylinder to explode or to leak. Only accept food grade gases from a reputable supplier.

Have you got the right gas mix to achieve your desired product results?

The proper mix of food grade gases can enhance the flavour characteristics of your drinks, affect the after-taste, fobbing and haze and have an impact on quality.

Generally, there are three mixed gas types used in the UK market, depending upon the type of beer being dispensed. Your beer supplier will tell you which to use for your particular products.

30/70 – containing 30% CO2 and 70% N2

50/50 – containing 50% CO2 and 50% N2

60/40 – containing 60% CO2 and 40% N2

Safety tips:

There are numerous regulations and safety bodies that are designed to help keep you and your team safe in utilising food grade gases, such as The Pressure Systems Safety Regulations Act of 200, ISO 9001, the Health and Safety Executive and the British Compressed Gas Association.

Ensure all your gas equipment is correctly installed and regularly maintained. Know what gases you have and how to work with them safely. Understand the correct way to changeover a gas cylinder.

Regulators, pressure systems and safety relief valves need to be evaluated periodically and proper ventilation is a must when using gases.

Is there a safe and secure site for the storage of the gas cylinders or tank?

Are your staff adequately trained in cellar safety, how to avoid injury from lifting heavy cylinders and the importance of ventilation and monitoring?

For more advice – BCGA GN 30, The safe use of gases in the beverage dispense industry.

Mode of supply can make a big difference

Some cellar systems make it easy on the landlord by eliminating the need for heavy cylinders. There are tank installations available that use remote fill points so that gas can be delivered without the need for on-site staff to accept the delivery and the manual handling of cylinders; saving time in change-overs, cellar space and providing the peace of mind that a securely monitored system can deliver. The system monitors the gas levels so that you don’t run out, you never pay for gas that you’re not using and that deliveries can be handled seamlessly, through external fill points.

Air Products friendly team of technical experts can help

We’ve been helping UK companies to capitalise on the value that gases can bring to the hospitality industry for over 60 years. We can discuss the benefits of different gas mixes, usage projections and the best modes of supply and can help you develop a system that delivers quality tasting products to your customers as well as helping you to meet the safety codes. Our fit and forget system is a tailor-made system to meet your specific cellar and safety needs with equipment to provide all your gas needs for drinks dispense and line cleaning.

For further information, please visit www.airproducts.com