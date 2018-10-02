Unique Hospitality Management To Open 11th Pub And First In Hertfordshire

Unique Hospitality Management has acquired the site of the former Loch Fyne restaurant in Hertford to open its next pub.

The 120-cover venue, which opens in November, will form part of the company’s Aspley Pubs business, which also includes Hart House in Fleet, Hampshire which opened earlier this year, and The Three Locks in Stoke Hammond, near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

Currently undergoing refurbishment, The Hummingbird will have a similar feel to the company’s award-winning 185 Watling St Pub & Kitchen in Towcester, Northamptonshire, which is a converted Georgian town house in the town’s high street.

Unique Hospitality Management managing director Andrew Coath said: “The Hummingbird is a quirky site in terms of the style of the building for a pub. We will be offering a very casual menu, while the drinks offer will include a big focus on cocktails. It will offer something for everyone on any occasion.”

The company is planning to open another site in early 2019. The Hummingbird is its third launch this year, following on from the opening of Star Pubs & Bars lease the Imperial Arms in London’s Chelsea Design Quarter in February and Hart House.

The Hummingbird is the company’s first opening in Hertfordshire. It also operates pubs in Bedfordshire, where its head office is based, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Rutland, Hampshire, Berkshire and London.