Upgrade Your Chairs with Trent Furniture’s New Reupholstery Service

If the metal or wooden chairs in your hospitality setting are looking tatty but the frames are still robust, there’s no need to throw them away. You can easily extend their lifespan and have them looking as good as new again with Trent’s new reupholstery service.

Trent’s team of expert upholsterers, who work on many of the new chairs we supply, are now able to provide that service for older chairs that require a facelift or need to be recovered to fit in with a new décor scheme. With a choice of hundreds of contract-grade fabrics to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect choice for your venue.

Not only does reupholstery cost a fraction of the amount needed to buy new chairs, prolonging the life of the chairs you already own is a more eco-conscious choice too. What’s more, the process couldn’t be simpler – all you need to do is email a photo of the chair stating how many you need reupholstered for a competitive quote.

To find out more about how Trent’s reupholstery service can give your chairs a new lease of life in 2022, please call us on 0116 2864 911 or fill in our contact form at www.trentfurniture.co.uk