Urban Pubs & Bars Announce Opening Of The Red Setter In Battersea

Share Tweet Share Email

London pub and dining group Urban Pubs & Bars have announced the grand opening of The Red Setter, a modern British pub and kitchen.

Located in Northcote Road community between Battersea and Clapham the venue has undergone a £1m refurbishment and building programme and is the latest part of the company’s expansion plans.

The Red Setter pub, which has created more than twenty new jobs, will open its doors for previews on Thursday March 28 followed by a special VIP opening event on April 4.

To celebrate the opening Urban Pubs & Bars are urging owners of Red Setter dogs to join the VIP launch to create a special image of the distinctive dogs standing proudly outside.

Owners of red setters are asked to contact events@urbanpubsandbars.com

As a dog friendly pub and in close proximity to the world famous Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, 50p from every Sunday Roast will be donated to the animal charity.

UP&B Managing Director, Chris Hill, said: “Being here in Northcote Road, Battersea fills us with excitement! We’re counting down the moments until we can open our doors and invite you all to enjoy the exceptional standards that Urban Pubs & Bars is known for.”