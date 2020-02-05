Based in the South West, Vale Labels Ltd is a successful, family run business with over 30 years specialist experience in the self adhesive printed label industry.

Fresh thinking and the very latest in digital printing technology, ensures Vale Labels Ltd produces the sharpest solutions for all your labelling needs.

For a friendly, expert service, one that offers your business all the flexibility it needs, please contact us on 01823 665504 or email john@valelabels.co.uk or neil@valelabels.co.uk or see us on Stand G18.