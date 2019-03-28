Veg Takes On Meat And Fish In Battle Of The Chefs

London votes for their favourite dish and restaurant team in unique charity contest

On 22nd May, 12 of London’s top chefs will be battling for the coveted ‘dish of the night’ vote in London’s only charity fine dining contest that is open to everyone to attend and where the general public selects their favourite dishes.

Now in its third year, this annual foodie event has been extended and renamed Meat vs Fish vs Veg to include a new and all important ‘veg’ category.

Meat vs Fish vs Veg is a one night only event held in aid of Hospitality Action. It is sponsored and organised by luxury hospitality recruiter, The Change Group in partnership with Flat Iron Square (London Bridge). The restaurants, chefs involved, organisers and venue all donate their time and ingredients in order to raise as much money as possible for Hospitality Action.

The decision to include a ‘veg’ category reflects the growing interest and preference for vegetable-based dishes, and the number of the capital’s top chefs who now offer specialised vegetable menus.

Four chefs will be taking on the challenge of showcasing some of the capital’s best fine dining vegetarian cuisine.

Alyn Williams (Alyn Williams at The Westbury), Jimi Tegerdine (The Gun, London) and Dale Osborne (Bistrot Bagatelle) have all already committed to the vegetarian contest.

Dale Osborne at Bistrot Bagatelle said, “When I was told we could have a spot on Team Veg I said, let’s do it. I always base my menus around the best seasonal vegetables. Meat and fish can always be changed around, but there’s only one asparagus. I want to show that vegetables are not only healthy but also super tasty, and of course, I want to win!”

Jimi Tegerdine from The Gun London said, “We signed up for Team Veg because we wanted a challenge and we’ve decided to make our dish entirely vegan. We strive to offer plenty of choices for those adopting this lifestyle even if it’s just for one meal. Many people are consuming less meat and dairy for mind, body and environment. We plan to create a dish that captures this spirit but does not compromise on taste. Our dish will also be zero waste.”

Chefs from each of the participating restaurants will design dishes to celebrate their hero ingredient. Dishes are judged by attendees to the event who sample the dishes and vote for their favourite creation.

The 2019 line-up includes Joo Won (Galvin at Windows), Adam Handling (The Frog Hoxton), Simon Gregory (Bluebird), Lewis de Haas (La Goccia at Petersham Nurseries) and Joshua Hooper (Bistro Union).

Zelman Meat’s ‘Dirty Steak’, made with Scottish sirloin and cooked directly on the coals and served with beef fat mash potato and chimichurri sauce, was the 2018 winner in an event raised just under £5,000 for Hospitality Action.

Adam Handling at The Frog Hoxton said, “We love a competition, and we’re going all-out to produce a champion meat dish to generate as much as we can for this clever fund-raiser organised by The Change Group. As far as we’re concerned, it’s a winning situation for the diners and all who benefit from the support of Hospitality Action. Team Adam Handling is really happy to take part.”

Hospitality Action supports people suffering from physical and mental life-changing illnesses and also helps people who are experiencing poverty, domestic violence, addiction, legal or financial difficulty and bereavement.

Visit https://meatfishveg.co.uk/ to book tickets for the event. Tickets cost £25 per person and include a meat, fish and veg dish, as well as a free drink.