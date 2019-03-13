Vegan BBQ British Asparagus and Shallots with Salsa Verde

This is the perfect summer side dish.

Serves: 4 + 1 small jar

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

You’ll need:

½ garlic clove

2bsp red wine vinegar

4 anchovies (in oil not salt)

30g flat leaf parsley, just the leaves

30g basil, just the leaves

Zest of 1 lemon

2tbsp capers

150ml olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 echalions

500g British asparagus

What to do:

Place the garlic, red wine vinegar, anchovies, parsley, basil, lemon zest, capers and olive oil into a hand-held blender and blitz until combined but still coarse. Check the seasoning and add salt and pepper if needed.

Chop the echalions lengthways into four quarters and drizzle with a little olive oil. Place on a hot BBQ to cook until they are soft and slightly charred but still hold their shape. Set aside.

Cut the woody ends off the asparagus and lightly oil them, then place on the BBQ for 2-3 minutes until charred but still tender.

Arrange the asparagus and echalions on a plate, then spoon over the salsa verde.

