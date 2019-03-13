Vegan BBQ British Asparagus and Shallots with Salsa Verde

This is the perfect summer side dish.
Serves: 4 + 1 small jar
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 15-20 minutes
You’ll need:
½ garlic clove
2bsp red wine vinegar
4 anchovies (in oil not salt)
30g flat leaf parsley, just the leaves
30g basil, just the leaves
Zest of 1 lemon
2tbsp capers
150ml olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 echalions
500g British asparagus
What to do:
Place the garlic, red wine vinegar, anchovies, parsley, basil, lemon zest, capers and olive oil into a hand-held blender and blitz until combined but still coarse. Check the seasoning and add salt and pepper if needed.
Chop the echalions lengthways into four quarters and drizzle with a little olive oil. Place on a hot BBQ to cook until they are soft and slightly charred but still hold their shape. Set aside.
Cut the woody ends off the asparagus and lightly oil them, then place on the BBQ for 2-3 minutes until charred but still tender.
Arrange the asparagus and echalions on a plate, then spoon over the salsa verde.
Recipe courtesy of www.britishasparagus.com