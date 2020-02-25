Vegan Sauces To Cover All Bases

With more and more pressure on operators to respond to the vegan movement, Macphie is delighted to be first to market to launch a new Plant-based White Sauce and Cheese Sauce to tap into this enduring trend.

Incredibly versatile and ready-to-use, this fantastic new range is now available in a convenient 12 x 1litre pack format. As with our core ready-to-use stable of sauces the new lines are tolerant to additional flavours and inclusions that allows operators to deliver a variety of on-trend recipe applications, inspiring customers all year round. Consistently good quality sauces that cover all bases, with the trusted mark of vegan certification.

Use as a pizza sauce base, pasta bake, lasagne base or panini filling. Add value to burgers or use as a pastry filling. Create dirty fries, savoury doughnuts, waffles and quesadillas to deliver the perfect Instagram-friendly sharing dish.

Responsible consumption

Responsibility has been the key trend in 2019. This is the year consumers and operators are starting to take responsible consumption seriously. This includes lower beef consumption, growing interest in vegetarian and vegan diets, falling alcohol consumption and rising demand for local produce. 2019 has very much been the year of the vegetable – interest in vegetarian and vegan options picks up.

Still need convincing?

With consumers ditching meat at unprecedented levels the prevalence and power of the plant-based market here in the UK is rocketing. Its value is predicted to reach £1.1 billion in value by 2023. Looking further ahead, by 2025 25% of adults are expected to be either vegan or vegetarian, with the proportion of flexitarians set to rise to 50%. Once a rare choice, veganism – and vegetarianism – are becoming mainstream.

Sustainable supply

Macphie is a strong believer in a more sustainable environment and the development of this range echoes the ongoing commitment from Macphie to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability, which has now been recognised on a global scale through the B Corp certification.

The plant-based sauces join the ready-to-use savoury sauce range such as Bechamel with Butter, Hollandaise, Cheddar Cheese and Red Wine, all of which are gluten free and vegetarian.

Macphie Brand Manager, Anna Massie comments “We are delighted to be first to market in the UK with the launch of a vegan certified savoury sauce range. This launch demonstrates our ongoing drive for innovation and commitment to a more sustainable environment.”

For businesses interested in obtaining a sample please contact our Customer Service team on 0800 085 9800 or through our website www.macphie.com/contact/

