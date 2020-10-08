Viessmann Refrigeration

Viessmann offers a wide range of energy efficient and durable refrigeration solutions including wall mounted, ceiling mounted and split systems so we can be flexible depending on your individual needs and site conditions. We recently introduced a remote monitoring system which will alert you to any issues in real time and prevent any stock losses.

If you are looking for a cold room offering with full flexibility in configuration and design for hygienic and safe storage conditions then look no further.

+44 (0)1952 457 157

uksales@viessmann.com cooling.viessmann.co.uk