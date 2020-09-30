ViroblockTM Bedding – 99.99% Effective Protection

The Fine Bedding Company are leading suppliers for the bedding industry with over 100 years of manufacturing experience.Their united pur- pose is to create better products for a better night’s sleep, priding themselves on their quality and sustainability commitments; continuously striving to have a positive impact on people and the planet.
The hospitality sector has been impacted more than most by the measures taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic. In response,The Fine Bedding Company has developed a revolutionary new bedding collection to provide guests and hoteliers with peace of mind as the sector begins its long awaited return to normality.
It’s been found that Coronavirus can live on textile surfaces for up to two days, and sleeping on a pillow previously occupied by an infected individual could increase the risk transmission.Their latest collection, including pillows, pillow protectors and mattress protectors, uses ground-breaking ViroblockTM technology which has been tested to be 99.99% effective against
SARS-COV-2 within 30 min- utes of contact, the virus that causes COVID-19, alongside other common viruses, bacteria and yeasts in as little as 5 minutes.
The entire collection has been tested to remain durable and effective for at least 15 washes at 40°C and has been certified as safe and sustain- able, with all ViroblockTM ingredients being cosmetic
grade, bio-based, OEKOTEX® certified and recycled. Contact the team to find out how their latest collec- tion can provide you and your guests with the reassuring comfort of complete hygiene.Alternatively, shop their entire hospitality bedding collection at www.finebeddinghotels.co.uk with an exclusive 10% off offer for Caterer readers using code SLEEPIN- COMFORT at the checkout.
Contact information:
Website – www.finebeddinghotels.co.uk
Email – hospitality@finebeddingcompany.co.uk Phone – +44 (0)161 864 5632