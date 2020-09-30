ViroblockTM Bedding – 99.99% Effective Protection

The Fine Bedding Company are leading suppliers for the bedding industry with over 100 years of manufacturing experience.Their united pur- pose is to create better products for a better night’s sleep, priding themselves on their quality and sustainability commitments; continuously striving to have a positive impact on people and the planet.

The hospitality sector has been impacted more than most by the measures taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic. In response,The Fine Bedding Company has developed a revolutionary new bedding collection to provide guests and hoteliers with peace of mind as the sector begins its long awaited return to normality.

It’s been found that Coronavirus can live on textile surfaces for up to two days, and sleeping on a pillow previously occupied by an infected individual could increase the risk transmission.Their latest collection, including pillows, pillow protectors and mattress protectors, uses ground-breaking ViroblockTM technology which has been tested to be 99.99% effective against