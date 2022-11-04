Vision Linens Launches New Loyalty Program

Share Tweet Share Email

Vision Linens, leading textile supplier and distributer, has launched a new loyalty program across its ecommerce site, visionlinens.com.

Vision is best known for supplying textiles to some of the biggest names in hospitality and retail, including Accor, IHG, Hilton and John Lewis & Partners. What many may not realise, is that Vision’s ecommerce site enables accommodation providers, as well as everyday consumers to buy the same ethically sourced, high-quality products, direct from Vision and delivered straight to their door.

The Visionaires Members Club is completely free to join and rewards its members for every interaction they have on the online shop. The more its members spend and the more they share online, the more points Vision will offer to redeem against its products.

Visionaires can earn one Reward Point for every £10 they spend online. Additional points can be earned when you initially register for an account as well as reviewing products, referring friends and for social media interactions. In turn, Reward Points can be redeemed against any products listed on the website, with no minimum order value. It’s as easy as that.

The benefits continue to flow, you’ll be the first to know about Vision’s sales, promotions and new products, as well as handy industry tips. As a member you can view your full order history and quickly reorder the same products without having to find them and add them to your basket.

So, what are you waiting for? Click here to sign up and create an account with us.

*Terms and conditions apply.