WACR EPOS Solution Providers

WACR cash register specialises in touch screens and cash register tills sales and hires. We are also able to undertake repairs and servicing for business throughout Avon, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Somerset, South Wales, Berkshire, Hampshire, and Oxfordshire. We have 40 years experience of in supplying and maintaining EPOS systems and Touch screen systems to pubs, clubs, restaurants, and retail scanning.

Our reputation has been built on high-quality customer service and product reliability. We offer a very reliable backup service for our customers. We offer a contract and support contract for most makes of cash registers and touch screens.

Software

Our EPoS software is designed with the end user in mind. Its intuitive, flexible, and easy to use with a customisable interface and functionality. It also has a fast database management design and reliable market-leading EPoS software.

Hardware

We have a range of fantastic hardware solutions for you to take your company to the next level. Simple, secure, and powerful. Take control of your business with our award-winning EPOS systems.

A revolutionary POS system

For Hospitality, retail, and bars stay organised, save time and grow your business with a powerful and reliable solution at your fingertip.

Access your business insight from anywhere.

Realtime reporting on staff, customers, sales, margin, and stock retention.

Let customers pay with Dojo link.

Flexible layouts and interactive floor plan.

Phone: 0800 328 3492

Contact us at: sales@wacr.co.uk