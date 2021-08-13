Clued-up chefs have been heading to Wanis International Foods in East London for decades. Unlike many wholesalers ,Wanis open their doors at 5am, are open at weekends, and being located a stone’s throw away from New Spitalfields Fruit & Vegetable market means visiting buyers can source all their fresh produce and catering ingredients first thing in the morning, and still be back in good time to prep for the first lunch service.

Wanis’ award-winning 120,000 sq. ft. depot houses a unique range of over 9,000 different World Food and Drink products from West Africa, The Caribbean, USA, South East Asia and the Far East, as well those from closer to home together with a large selection of non-food essentials.With a dedicated catering aisle, chilled, and a frozen section offering specialist fish products, a walk around the aisles offers plenty of inspiration from across the globe to create new and exciting dishes.

Sourcing the right ingredients to create amazing food for your customers is sometimes one of the most over- looked parts of an Executive Chef’s role in the kitchen. It can be challenging for busy professionals to stay