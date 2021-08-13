Clued-up chefs have been heading to Wanis International Foods in East London for decades. Unlike many wholesalers ,Wanis open their doors at 5am, are open at weekends, and being located a stone’s throw away from New Spitalfields Fruit & Vegetable market means visiting buyers can source all their fresh produce and catering ingredients first thing in the morning, and still be back in good time to prep for the first lunch service.
Wanis’ award-winning 120,000 sq. ft. depot houses a unique range of over 9,000 different World Food and Drink products from West Africa, The Caribbean, USA, South East Asia and the Far East, as well those from closer to home together with a large selection of non-food essentials.With a dedicated catering aisle, chilled, and a frozen section offering specialist fish products, a walk around the aisles offers plenty of inspiration from across the globe to create new and exciting dishes.
Sourcing the right ingredients to create amazing food for your customers is sometimes one of the most over- looked parts of an Executive Chef’s role in the kitchen. It can be challenging for busy professionals to stay
ahead of the game with their patrons’ ever-changing dietary requirements and increasingly adventurous tastes to cater for.The UK’s 17 million millennials, in particular, increasingly demand vegan options and exotic dishes from far flung corners of the globe.With products such as bulk flours, beans and pulses, canned goods, spices and seasonings, sauces and cooking ingredients (including Vegan options), together with a large selection of drinks and snacks,Wanis International Foods can meet the needs of the most adventurous chef and the most demanding customer.
Utilising unusual ingredients and creating fusion dishes seems to be the key to pleasing fickle patrons; one of this year’s star performers has been jackfruit,Wanis customer, Delroy Dixon of Rhythm Kitchen said: “I recently added a jerk jackfruit dish to the menu after seeing the recipe on the Tropical Sun foods website and it has been incredibly popular with my customers.”
