Want To Get Paid £2,000 To Review Pubs?

Greene King has launched a search for its first ever event tester who will get PAID to travel the country and experience exciting pub events.

Greene King, which has over 1,700 pubs across the country, is advertising a dream ‘Summer Sab-BAR-tical’ for event lovers and is calling for a candidate to help shape the pub company’s event plans in return for £2,000.

The role has been created to celebrate the launch of Greene King’s Great British Summer Social, which will see more than 1,500 events take place at Greene King pubs nationwide, from beer yoga to beach parties at the pub. The campaign has been designed to create experiential, exclusive and exciting reasons to bring communities together at a truly Great British institution, the pub.

The lucky candidate will be required to undertake a road trip across the UK, attending a range of fun-filled events. Each event must be reviewed thoroughly, from the atmosphere and activities, to the food and drink, with all feedback provided to Greene King.

The chosen applicant will be required to report their findings back to the pub company to help plan the extensive range of events and entertainment programme over the summer.

Interested applicants should visit summer.greeneking.co.uk/sabbartical/ before Sunday 9 June, explaining why they’ve got what it takes to be the pub company’s first ever event tester.

Kiran Crawford, Senior Brand Controller for Greene King, said: “Events are a great way to bring the community together and there’s nothing better than spending time with family and friends at your local pub, especially during the summer. That’s why we are creating an action-packed summer of events across the country, with help from our first ever official event tester.

“We’re looking for one lucky applicant who will get paid to attend exciting events across the UK to help shape our entertainment calendar. The Summer Sab-BAR-tical is a dream job for anyone who loves pubs, always seeks out the hottest new experiences and wants to be paid to enjoy great events, food and drinks.

“So, if you fancy attending pub events and sampling an exciting range of food and drink – all while getting paid to do so, then we want to hear from you!”

Applications are open until Sunday 9 June. To apply or find out more, visit: summer.greeneking.co.uk/sabbartical/