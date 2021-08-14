As a foodservice operator, you know that fat, oil and grease (FOG) are unavoidable by-products of food preparation and meal service. Modern cooking tech- nologies such as steam convection ovens, Bratt pans, and the like all contribute to FOG entering the drainage infrastructure.

Although most operators employ grease traps to capture the FOG, these can often be overwhelmed by the sheer volume entering the system.We are well aware that when hot, liquid FOG enters the sinks, under- ground pipework and drains. But on cooling, it solidifies, increasing the risk of blockages.

Your first line of defence, the grease trap, only captures so much and as the efficiency of the process drops, the drainage pipes can get blocked, causing problems in the downstream wastewater treatment process.

Thankfully, there is a new solution to manage this issue. New to the UK market through Waste2 Environmental Systems, BiOWiSH® Aqua FOG is a revolutionary product that actively accelerates the biological removal of fat, oil, grease and sediment food solids.

BiOWiSH® Aqua FOG delivers a range of bio-catalytic materials that degrade a wide range of contaminants into smaller and simpler forms until they are removed from the water.This is the same process, and the path- way of natural decomposition is speeded up. It is entirely natural and has no detrimental effects on the environment, humans, plants, or animals.