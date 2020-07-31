WaterCare Proudly Introduce the New iX Water Range

iX Water filters are the first truly eco-friendly, 100% recyclable cartridge filter in the market, offering Insert Refill Technology to provide a genuinely sustainable and cost-effective alternative to mainstream cartridge water filters. For use on coffee machines, water coolers, ice machines, vending machines, and catering applications.The iX range offers a comprehensive product in a cost effective, efficient, flexible, and stylish package.
WaterCare are extremely aware of the negative impact that waste plastic has on the environment, plus with the uncertainty of where the hospitality industry will be in the next 12 months following Covid-19 pandemic, WaterCare have created a product and program designed to not only reduce your costs significantly, but also recycle 100% of the expired media inserts and return these back into the marketplace – keeping costs & waste down, whilst creating measurable control.
The iXWater range now has a newly designed head for ease of maintenance.The iXWater head has quick shut off, flush valve and an optional digital flow meter.The head also has a variable bypass to allow some untreated water to be dialled back into the water supply which is essential for
better coffee extraction and taste.
WaterCare are passionate about providing cost effective, eco-friendly solutions to water treatment.Their NEW, improved iX range of water filters, along with our Replace & Return Program provide an easy, responsible, and cost-effective alternative to current one-way systems.
Discover the full iX Water range at www.watercare.co.uk/eco-friendly-water-filters/
friendly-water-filters or call 01279 780250 to speak to a sales representative.