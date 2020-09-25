We Have The Technology To Keep Your Business Safe!

The FaceCam from Fusion is a technology breakthrough. Designed to accurately capture face recognition, temperature and mask data, this technology detects and alerts whether an individual has a fever and if wearing a mask is required will alert user if no mask is present. Software will also email management should a fever reading be taken.

The software provided with FaceCam does allow for reporting.You can use these reports to set a date range and see everyone who has come into the building (and at what time) and what their temperature was at that time.The software can recognise enrolled staff members or alternatively record guests and visitor photo along with detail of times and dates both in and out of the building