Welcome To Choice… It’s Not So Black and White Anymore

Share Tweet Share Email

For years your customers have had just one choice when it comes to the black stuff – now there is another, and it might just be better. Now available as part of BrewDog’s headliner range, Black Heart is a 4.1% ABV classic draught stout alternative, brewed in and for this century.

The Beer

A no-nonsense dry-Irish style stout. Chocolate and extra dark crystal malts give layers of roasted, toasted coffee and cocoa, with a hint of caramel coming through. It’s smooth, it’s creamy, it’s all head and it’s all heart.

The Category Opportunity

Stout is the second fastest growing beer category +10.9%, worth almost £1bn (£947m)

It grew +8.8% in value and +0.9% share in the last three years – exceeding pre-covid levels1

Draught Stout has 97% Category Share, but with the category dominated by just one brand, this provides a huge opportunity for an alternative premium stout to drive further growth and higher margins

Discover the Alternative

At BrewDog we believe drinking beer is about discovery and experimentation, with a mountain of different types and styles available. However, when it comes to stout, there really is only one choice in most pubs and bars and has been for years. As the experts in taste and quality, we have worked with our brewers to develop a classic draught stout, that can be offered to those looking to try something new.

With flavour at its core, Black Heart is already introducing more younger consumers to the stout category, indicating its potential to drive further growth by appealing to those that have all but given up on the chance of a stout alternative.

What if it’s better?

Get in Touch

Available NOW in 50L KEGS and to be poured through a NITRO LINE. Also available – iconic assets including hero font and tap handles, glassware, POS and staff t-shirts.

For more information, visit https://www.brewdog.com/uk/black-heart, or contact us on salesenquiries@brewdog.com