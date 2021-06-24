Welcome Your Customers Back With Traditional Pub Chairs

Now that customers are able to enjoy a pint or a pub lunch indoors again, the cosy and inviting atmosphere traditional pub furniture creates is once again a key factor when it comes to attracting customers through the doors.

Comfortable seating is key for a night at the pub, which is why Trent Furniture supply a selection of traditional chairs designed for comfort, durability and style.The Straight Leg Mates Chair is a colonial style chair, available in three wood finishes with the option to upholster to match your interior scheme. Alternatively, opt for the Straight Leg Captain’s Chair with its spindleback design and turned wooden legs, also available as a tall chair.