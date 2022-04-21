We’re Here To Support Your Hospitality Business

Share Tweet Share Email

For almost 15 years, Capify has worked closely with the hospitality sector, providing them with much-needed funding when some of the more traditional routes for financing have been closed to them. Now is no different as we have a £40m fund to help your business recover as the economy opens up again.

A Capify business loan is easy to apply for and can be approved and paid out in as little as 24 hours. Our business loan’s flexibility means that you can use it for any business purpose, such as;

• managing short-term cash flow issues

• purchasing extra food and drink

• hiring additional staff

• purchasing new catering equipment

Capify’s lending criteria will consider the challenges of the past year. Our flexibility means we will try and look beyond your credit history when assessing your application and instead, we will consider whether your business has the potential to deliver solid and sustained growth.

If you’d like to find out how much finance you qualify for to help you continue your post-Covid recovery, visit www.capify.co.uk/hospitality-fund. You’ll be taken to Capify’s website, where you can get a no-obligation quote within minutes. You’ll also be able to find out more information about the business loan and the unique and straightforward repayments.

To find out more see the advert on page 10, visit www.capify.co.uk/hospitality-fund or call us on 0800 151 0980 to speak to one of our specialist