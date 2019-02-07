Westcountry Tea Co. – Stand G26a

Established in 2010, Westcountry Tea Co. is a family business blending & packing 100% plastic free award winning teas in Cornwall.

There has been a lot of publicity on plastic in tea bags but did you know there is plastic in “paper” envelopes?

Exiting News!! We are launching the UK’S first plastic free envelope tea selection for the catering trade. The new enveloped teas are an exciting new edition to our existing and popular ranges: Time Out Tea, Lazy Days Tea and Loose Leaf Tea.

From tea bags to the envelopes and outer packaging, all is 100% plastic free, biodegradable, compostable and recyclable.

Since the beginning we made a conscious decision to only supply independent retailers. We understand the need for flexibility in dealing with small and large businesses, so please contact Martyn or Martina on 01637 879409 westcointrytea@gmail.com to discuss your individual requirements.