WestKing Culinary and Hospitality Graduates Celebrate with a Bang

Chef and hospitality graduates marched past cheering students banging pots and pans as they celebrated their success at Westminster Kingsway College.

Around 200 students and apprentices donned in mortar boards and gowns were awarded in front of teachers, staff, parents and guests at ceremonies at the college’s Victoria Centre.

They received diplomas for completing courses and apprenticeship training in culinary arts, kitchen and larder, hospitality and events, patisserie and restaurant service.

Both the classes of 2021 and 2020 were honoured at separate ceremonies after last year’s graduation was cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.

Scrolls were presented by Assistant Principal Terry Tinton, Paul Jervis, Head of School for Hospitality and Culinary Arts and Sharon Barry, Head of School for Hospitality Apprenticeships.

Awards were also presented to the best and most improved graduates of 2021 including the Student of the Year on Professional Chef, Pastry Chef and Restaurant Service diplomas.