Westons Cider Toasts 145 Years By Supporting Pubs And Bars With £10,000 Giveaway

To mark 145 years of cider making, Westons Cider – the UK’s leading independent cider maker – is running a nationwide summer giveaway aimed at rewarding and recognising its valued on-trade partners.

From 1st May to 31st August 2025, pubs and bars across the UK will have the chance to win a share of over £112,000 in cash prizes, with four lucky winners taking home £10,000 in cash and 145 more each receiving £500 to support their business.

Running throughout the key trading period over spring and summer, the campaign is giving back to the venues that have supported the brand over the decades. With significant cash prizes on offer, it’s a simple way for operators to get rewarded for stocking a trusted cider range that consistently performs behind the bar.

The competition is open to both new and existing Westons stockists, including those purchasing via national, regional wholesalers and pubcos.

“Celebrating 145 years is a huge milestone for us,” says Darryl Hinksman, Head of Business Development at Westons Cider.

“Pubs and bars have always been at the heart of our story and this campaign is our way of saying thank you, giving our customers an easy way to get even more from the brands they choose to serve. Whether the prize money goes towards a garden revamp, team incentives or new kit behind the bar, we hope it delivers real impact to our trusted partners.”

To enter, outlets simply need to purchase three kegs of qualifying Westons draught cider – including Stowford Press Apple, Stowford Press Dark Berry, Henry Westons Vintage and Henry Westons English Berry Draught – and enter through the following webpage: https://westons-cider.co.uk/10000.

Every additional three kegs purchased gives pubs another entry, meaning the more kegs ordered, the better the chances.

There’s also the opportunity to earn bonus entries through Westons’ ‘Refer a Pub’ feature – if a participating pub refers another venue to the competition, and that venue makes a qualifying entry, the referring pub will gain an extra entry.

Renowned for its premium, crafted ciders such as Stowford Press and Henry Westons, Westons is proud to still operate as a fourth-generation, family-run business. Every drop of cider is pressed, fermented, and packed at its mill in Much Marcle, Herefordshire, using traditional cider apples grown and harvested within a 50-mile radius. Westons’ ciders reflect the quality of the local orchards and the expertise built over 145 years of cider making – earning the brand a reputation for quality, consistency and craftsmanship across the trade.

For full details, terms and conditions, and how to enter or refer a fellow publican, head to https://westons-cider.co.uk/10000.