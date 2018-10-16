Wetherspoon Launches Poster Campaign In Its Pubs Calling On The Prime Minister To Get Rid Of Tariffs Post-Brexit

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has launched a poster campaign in its pubs (Monday October 15) calling on the Prime Minister to get rid of tariffs post-Brexit.

The poster is headlined ‘What don’t you like about free trade, Mrs May?’ and states that free trade means getting rid of tariffs.

It is being displayed in 880 Wetherspoon pubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: ” There will be a huge gain for business and consumers if the UK copies the free trade approach of countries like Singapore, Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Israel, by slashing protectionist EU import taxes (‘tariffs’) on leaving the EU in March next year.

“It is not often that the government can enrich the electorate without losing tax income, however, this is a rare example.

“These invisible tariffs are charged on over 12,000 non-EU products, including rice, oranges, coffee, wine and children’s clothes. The proceeds are collected by the UK taxman and sent to Brussels.

“Ending tariffs will reduce shop and pub prices, improve living standards and will help non-EU suppliers, currently discouraged by tariffs, quotas and the extensive paraphernalia of EU protectionism.

“If parliament votes to end tariffs and rejects the ‘Chequers Deal’, consumers and business will benefit additionally by avoiding a cost of £39 billion, or £60 million per UK constituency, in respect of the EU ‘divorce payment’ – for which there is no legal obligation.

“Parliament can also regain control of UK fishing waters, where 60 per cent of the catch is currently taken by EU boats.

“Unfortunately, some individuals, businesses and business organisations have mistakenly, or misleadingly, repeated the myth that food prices will rise without a ‘deal’ with the EU.

“In fact, the only way prices can rise post Brexit is if parliament votes to impose tariffs.

“The EU will have no say in the matter, provided that the government does not sign away the UK’s rights in a ‘deal’ in the meantime.”