Wetherspoon To Open Three New Pubs In The ROI

Wetherspoon is opening two new pubs in the Republic of Ireland by the middle of May opening the Tullow Gate in Carlow and The Silver Penny, in Dublin. Development work also starts in May, on its new pub and 89-bedroom hotel, set to open in January 2020 in Dublin.

The three new pubs will bring the total number of Wetherspoon outlets in the Republic of Ireland to eight, with more set to open.

A total of 27 million euros is being invested on the three new pubs, with the creation of 570 new jobs.

Wetherspoon’s chairman, Tim Martin, said: “We have enjoyed great success with our five existing pubs in the Republic of Ireland and are looking forward to opening the three new outlets. We will continue to look for other sites.”