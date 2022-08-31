We’ve Got A New Website! What Do You Think?

Share Tweet Share Email

Its official, we have done it! Our new website fresh from the oven as it were – we think it has turned out rather splendidly. Truth be told, this has been some time in the making. But the best things come to those who wait.

It will give us fresh impetus and the means to add more LittlePodders to our growing family. It will help us to showcase our products and support vanilla farmers in the Equatorial regions. It will enable us to underline our most important message: that if you choose to use real vanilla, you will make a difference to our world.

Some of our personal highlights include the hummingbird that buzzes around our beautiful homepage and all our delicious new recipes from our chef ambassador, and Master Chef of Great Britain – The Peter Gorton Collection.

We would like to know what YOU think, so please, pop the kettle on, have a good look around and do get in touch and share your thoughts. Make sure you continue to join us on Instagram (follow @little_pod and use our hashtag #CampaignForRealVanilla).

