What Infection Prevention and Control Measures Should Be in Place Within the Hospitality Sector, Now and Beyond 2021?

Business owners and management within the hospitality sector now (in England at least, soon also for the rest of the UK) have both the freedom, and responsibility, to decide how they should manage infection prevention and control within their premises.

But whilst the shackles have been removed, it is clear that we are not yet out of the woods. Case numbers, hospital admissions and fatalities for Covid are still alarmingly high, and we are now seeing outbreaks of Norovirus and other viral and bacterial infections.

The enhanced manual cleaning and disinfection efforts of all in the hospitality sector will clearly be an important change to maintain.Yet if we look more broadly, to the healthcare, childcare and social care sectors, sectors which often (pre-Covid) encounter infection prevention and control challenges, there are more effective, cost- efficient practices to be adopted.

Touchless, total environment decontamination (aka fogging and electrostatic spraying), delivered by an experienced infection prevention and control service provider, decontaminates ALL surfaces and the atmosphere, of even the largest properties, in minutes.

Introducing Sanondaf UK

Launched in 2014, Sanondaf is a nationwide provider of specialist disinfection and decontamination services,