‘Outdoor space that cannot be used because of the weather has no value.’

Your solution is an investment that gives your customers comfort.

Your solution is an investment that gives you a speedy R.O.I.*

Another solution? Parasols & umbrellas? but no real weather

Another solution? Perhaps buying cheap? But as our pubs tell us a cheap gazebo looks cheap. And their customers don’t like cheap [and it won’t last].

*According to our pub customers, each gazebo typically pays for itself in about 6 weeks

Straight from the horses mouth, must read:

“Nearly 2 years on, it was the best decision we ever made to buy 3 White Pavilion Gazebos. They have paid for themselves many, many times over.

Since the Pandemic, customers prefer to be outside, and I dread to think of the business we would have missed out on if we had not made the investment.”

Susie, Proprietor, Grantham Arms, Boroughbridge : The Bay Tree, Swillington, York : The Black Horse, Kirby Fleetham

Premium quality Hospitality gazebos that last, 4 sizes from £1,666 ex vat

[ low cost leasing available ]

White Pavilion Gazebos, carefully made in Yorkshire

www.whitepaviliongazebos.co.uk

info@whitepaviliongazebos.co.uk

01653 695 285