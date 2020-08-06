, Who are Tudor Tea and Coffee Ltd?

We are an Award Winning Supplier to the hospitality and licensed on trade and have been for over 36 years. Tudor’s success was established upon a highly successful range of high quality catering and specialist tea’s that it produces along with its outstanding coffee offering and associated products.
What makes us different?
We understand that you want to provide exceptional tasting coffee, tea and other beverages, using cost effective and reliable machines.We roast all our own coffee beans so you can serve coffee at its best.We also supply our award winning tea plus all the sundries you might need, from grinders and crockery to syrups and disposable cups.
With over 36 years of experience in the industry we are able to advise you on the most appropriate equipment for your needs and give you the full Barista train- ing that you need from beginners to experts we can all learn something new. Our team is on hand to help you every step of the way, including our own ‘factory-trained’ engineers to maintain and repair your machines.
Please do not just take our word for it visit our web- site at www.tudorcoffee.co.uk and read what our customers have to say such as Mark from Caffe Lee who wrote “I just wanted to drop you a note to thank Tudor coffee for all their support through the covid-19 pandemic. Since we have moved over to you 6 months ago we have had nothing but first class service.Tina and John have helped us through the purchase of a new coffee machine to the supply of a quality coffee bean at a competitive price.Thank you once again and look forward to resuming business with you very soon.”
THE PRODUCTS!
Award Winning Tea along with Award Winning Espresso Coffees! Indeed, with over 20+ blends our
most popular six have all proudly won Gold in the Great Taste Awards, these include our Rainforest Alliance (100% Arabica & R/A Coffee), our ever popular Milano Coffee Beans, along with Roma, Latte, Espresso, and the Artisan’s choice – our Rocket London blend.We also offer a comprehensive range of exciting, rich and deli- cious Single Origin Coffees. If you prefer we can roast to Order for maximum freshness.
We hope this has given you a flavour of what we can do so if you would like a first class supplier to help and advise you to enhance your business further, then please give us a call and we can build our businesses together!
Phone: 01708 866 966
Email: sales@tudorcoffee.co.uk Web: www.tudorcoffee.co.uk