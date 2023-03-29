Why MIWE is a Five-Star Choice For Top Pastry Chefs

Share Tweet Share Email

The oven is the cornerstone of any baking operation for caterers, licensees, and hoteliers. Controlling the movement of air inside the convection oven, coupled with the performance of steam generation, ensures perfect heat distribution and the best baking results. Whether it’s a countertop oven to produce delicious snacks or full-scale ovens for busy kitchens, MIWE offers the oven to suit your needs and to provide the bake quality you demand. It’s no wonder that top pastry chefs request MIWE ovens for their five-star hotels.

The MIWE range of convection baking ovens offer excellent quality throughout the entire product catalogue, with the benefit of gastronomic functions and auto cleaning to provide ovens that offer fantastic flexibility and energy efficiency.

With a myriad of clever features to make baking a pleasure, programmable controllers to ensure consistent results and an automatic cleaning system that allows you to clean your baking station overnight and save energy with the auto-start technology, MIWE convection ovens are designed to offer bakers the solutions to meet their needs.

Its ovens also feature a variety of energy-saving technology. The MIWE eco mode ensures the right compromise of low energy consumption and baking-readiness is assured in between baking processes.

In addition, MIWE air control technology allows bakers to precisely control the amount of circulated air in convention ovens, allowing you to ensure optimal baking conditions for all baked goods in every baking phase.

EPP is the exclusive UK distributor of MIWE.

To find out more, visit www.eppltd.co.uk