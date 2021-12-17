Why Tailoring Your Products Will Revolutionise Your Cleaning Routine

The pandemic has shone a harsh spotlight on venue hygiene and cleanliness. It can be tempting to cut corners when it comes to your cleaning routine, but ensuring you have the right products for the right job can save you time and money in the long run.

Hance McGhie from Chemisphere UK tells us about the science behind the products that will leave every aspect of your venue sparkling…

THE RIGHT PRODUCTS FOR… CLEANING SURFACES…

A good surface spray should be food grade but food safe, and the ingredients should eat into biofilm removing any areas of residue that harbour pathogens. We have developed our independently-tested surface sanitiser to be extremely effective against bacteria, yeast and 99.999% of microbes, and – to ensure it’s easy to use – there is no need to rinse and it continues working for up to 14 hours when dry.

CLEANING NOZZLES, CONNECTORS AND SPARKLERS

All nozzles, sparklers and connectors should be soaked overnight using sanitising tablets that are effective against bacteria, mould, spores and fungi. Using a tap and keg sanitising spray is also a good idea, as this can be used as and when to target bacteria and fungi, and remove any build up of yeast.

CLEANING BEER LINES

Beer lines need to be cleaned by alkaline solutions which contain Potassium Hydroxide – a chemical used