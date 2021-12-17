Why Tailoring Your Products Will Revolutionise Your Cleaning Routine

The pandemic has shone a harsh spotlight on venue hygiene and cleanliness. It can be tempting to cut corners when it comes to your cleaning routine, but ensuring you have the right products for the right job can save you time and money in the long run.
Hance McGhie from Chemisphere UK tells us about the science behind the products that will leave every aspect of your venue sparkling…
THE RIGHT PRODUCTS FOR… CLEANING SURFACES…
A good surface spray should be food grade but food safe, and the ingredients should eat into biofilm removing any areas of residue that harbour pathogens. We have developed our independently-tested surface sanitiser to be extremely effective against bacteria, yeast and 99.999% of microbes, and – to ensure it’s easy to use – there is no need to rinse and it continues working for up to 14 hours when dry.
CLEANING NOZZLES, CONNECTORS AND SPARKLERS
All nozzles, sparklers and connectors should be soaked overnight using sanitising tablets that are effective against bacteria, mould, spores and fungi. Using a tap and keg sanitising spray is also a good idea, as this can be used as and when to target bacteria and fungi, and remove any build up of yeast.
CLEANING BEER LINES
Beer lines need to be cleaned by alkaline solutions which contain Potassium Hydroxide – a chemical used
in the food industry because it’s an excellent detergent with strong antimicrobial properties.Your beer line cleaning products should be effective at emulsification and saponification of fats, protein peptization, and efficient at removing soils, greases and oils. Beer lines can get clogged up with yeast, so it’s crucial that your line cleaners stand up to the test – time and time again. Our Purple Pipeline Original is well known within the industry and is one of our top selling products, as it changes colour if your lines are dirty and doesn’t contain any caustic soda.
CLEANING GLASSWARE
The best detergents for glassware include potassium hydrochloride but no caustic soda.Alkaline cleaning agents such as potassium hydrochloride are incredibly effective at emulsification and saponification of fats, protein peptization, and are efficient at removing soils, greases and oils.
CUTLERY AND CROCKERY
Crockery and cutlery should always be put through a hot commercial grade dishwasher to ensure it’s hygienically clean and ready to be used again straight away. Using a highly concentrated bactericidal dishwashing and sterilising powder should totally eliminate egg, protein, starch deposits and tannin stains, meaning that your customers can be confident of spotless cutlery and crockery.
