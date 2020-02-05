Why Use BeeWraps?

BeeWraps are the ideal alternative to cling film, foil and plastic food bags.

Made from 100% Cotton, Beeswax, Pine Rosin and a touch of Jojoba oil.

BeeWraps are beautifully natural and a great way to wrap your food over and over again without any toxins leaching into your food as they do with plastics.

Perfect for sandwiches, fruit, cheese, Fresh bread, covering bowls in fact everywhere you would normally use plastic.

Reusable – natural antibacterial and antifungal properties will help keep food fresh and allow repeated usage, simply wipe down or if needed wash in cool water with a little soap and leave to dry ready for the next time you need it. As BeeWraps cannot be washed at high temperatures do not use for raw meat or fish.

Every few of months if used regularly your wrap will start to get creased through use and not sticking as it should. You then simply lay on a baking tray in an oven pre-heated to 100c/ 225f gas1/4 oven for no more than 3 minutes. This will re-melt the wax back into the fabric, pick up carefully at the corners, it will cool and set in seconds once cold it can be used as normal. This is also a great practice as it will sanitise your wrap and kill any bugs that may be lurking.

BeeWraps are a Zero waste product and once your wrap has come to the end of its life, you can compost it, use it as a fire lighter or even snip to the middle and put around young plants as a weed suppressant ( just remember to water under the wrap)

Keep away from heat sources such as direct sunlight, hot water, microwave, oven, dishwasher and washing machine. The wraps initially have a strong smell and can appear sticky, but this will soon fade away and doesn’t transfer onto the food. See us on stand NC7.