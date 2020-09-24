Wi5 Mobile Order & Pay Solution for Your Business

Wi5 is the industry-leading mobile Order & Pay solution for hospitality, that allows customers to easily place orders and pay for them on their own devices for both Order to Table and Pickup.
We’ve invested heavily in our design and technology to ensure that we have the most intuitive, reliable and secure software solution on the market.There are now lots of solutions out there that offer some form of mobile ordering, but unless it’s a brilliant experience for both customers and staff, it will ultimate- ly fail.Wi5 delivers a frictionless mobile experience without the
need for a cumbersome login process or downloading any apps, and we’ve made it as easy as possible at every step of the way.
For businesses, we’ve made it simple to set-up and manage, whilst still providing the advanced functionality vital in the long- term for enterprise and SMEs alike, such as POS-integration.We’re also proud to be the only mobile Order & Pay solution to maintain the highest levels of security through ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the globally recognised standard for information security, meaning both operators and customers can depend on us.
