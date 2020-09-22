Wicked Wolf – Multi-Award Winning Artisan Gin

Launched in September 2015 under the banner “The Spirit of Exmoor® ’, Wicked Wolf® Exmoor GinTM is a premium craft gin made from 11 botanicals, distilled and blended on the banks of the picturesque River Lyn, North Devon.
Wicked Wolf Exmoor Gin uses the combination of 11 exotic botanicals producing complex layers of citrus and pepper notes, finely balanced with the distinct flavours of juniper and coriander, resulting in a mature, premium spirit. Hibiscus, cardamom and kaffir lime leaves have been artfully blended with these traditional aromatics creating a full-flavoured, smooth gin.
Pot distilled in a copper alembic still,Wicked
Wolf Exmoor Gin is filtered, bottled and labeled by hand in exclusive 100-litre batches.Each aromatic is prepared by hand, infused and distilled separately resulting in 11 individual distillates which are then skilfully blended.This allows for complete control over the strength of each flavour, and enables consistency across each batch.
The gin is multiple filtered producing a 42% ABV, smooth, full-bodied and elegant spirit.Wicked Wolf Gin is best served with ice and lime over a sprig of thyme, but is equally at home neat with a block of ice or mixed with a quality tonic.
For further information visit www.wickedwolfgin.com