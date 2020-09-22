Wicked Wolf – Multi-Award Winning Artisan Gin

Launched in September 2015 under the banner “The Spirit of Exmoor® ’, Wicked Wolf® Exmoor GinTM is a premium craft gin made from 11 botanicals, distilled and blended on the banks of the picturesque River Lyn, North Devon.

Wicked Wolf Exmoor Gin uses the combination of 11 exotic botanicals producing complex layers of citrus and pepper notes, finely balanced with the distinct flavours of juniper and coriander, resulting in a mature, premium spirit. Hibiscus, cardamom and kaffir lime leaves have been artfully blended with these traditional aromatics creating a full-flavoured, smooth gin.

Pot distilled in a copper alembic still,Wicked