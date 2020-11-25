Wilfred’s Aperitif: All Spritz & No Alcohol

Wilfred’s award-winning Non-Alcoholic Aperitif pairs perfectly with tonic over ice, for a British take on the classic Spritz.
A best-in-class product, Wilfred’s is the 2020 Winner of the Great British Food Awards in the Non-Alcoholic Drinks category, and is also one of only a handful of non-alcoholic drinks to have ever been awarded 1-Star by the prestigious Great Taste Awards.
Founder, Chris Wilfred Hughes, set out to reinvent the Spritz for the new era of drinkers, who want all the flavour of a great drink whilst still being good to themselves. Flavour and quality were of the utmost importance, leading to 2 years of experimentation and over 100 recipes to capture all the complexity of a great Spritz, but without the alcohol.
Inspired by his travels, Chris sourced botanicals from rare Japanese hibiscus to the English rose; but his journey eventually led him back to the flavours he associates most with home –rosemary from his mother’s garden, and bitter oranges from his father’s marmalade.
The result is a balanced blend of natural rosemary, bittersweet oranges, rhubarb and clove, 0% alcohol and only 21 calories per serving. For the perfect Wilfred’s 0% Spritz recipe, simply pair Wilfred’s with tonic water over ice, and garnish with a sprig of rosemary.
And for this festive season why not try our Wilfred’s 0% Mulled Wine recipe, by warming Wilfred’s in a pan, adding slices of orange, a few earthy spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, and a touch of honey. Perfect for Christmas.
