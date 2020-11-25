Wilfred’s Aperitif: All Spritz & No Alcohol

Wilfred’s award-winning Non-Alcoholic Aperitif pairs perfectly with tonic over ice, for a British take on the classic Spritz.

A best-in-class product, Wilfred’s is the 2020 Winner of the Great British Food Awards in the Non-Alcoholic Drinks category, and is also one of only a handful of non-alcoholic drinks to have ever been awarded 1-Star by the prestigious Great Taste Awards.

Founder, Chris Wilfred Hughes, set out to reinvent the Spritz for the new era of drinkers, who want all the flavour of a great drink whilst still being good to themselves. Flavour and quality were of the utmost importance, leading to 2 years of experimentation and over 100 recipes to capture all the complexity of a great Spritz, but without the alcohol.