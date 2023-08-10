Williams Helps You Look Good and Save Energy

Share Tweet Share Email

With the release of the latest versions of its Gem Multideck range, Williams Refrigeration is highlighting the advances it has made in the energy efficiency of its products, as well as the range of customisation options that allow operators to create their perfect display.

Williams Multidecks are designed to maximise available display area and performance while delivering cost savings through energy efficient operation.

The Gem range can be customised to suit a huge range of applications. Customisation options include LED strip lights, inset within the ticket holders, which enhance the display while using little energy and generating minimal heat. There are also night blinds, security shutters, front doors, either sliding or hinged, rear loading doors for easy restocking of goods, impulse snack selection baskets for added merchandising potential, food tray slides, glass shelves and mirrored panels, all of which mean they can be specified exactly to the customers requirements. Furthermore, there’s also the option of remote refrigeration, and the ability to multiplex units.

Improving energy efficiency has become one of the most important factors in choosing new refrigeration equipment recently, with rising energy costs and the need to increase environmental sustainability bringing this issue into sharp focus for many businesses. The new models are TUV certified, fully EcoDesign- and MEPS-compliant, and use a combination of re-engineered airflow features, heat exchangers and green refrigerant to produce Williams’ most energy efficient Multidecks to date.

The latest open fronted Gem Multidecks include features designed to maintain the interior thermal envelope, thanks to a curtain of cold air drawing down over the front of the unit. This includes a newly developed honeycomb profile for the top air discharge system that helps to keep the cold air directed within the display, and redesigned bottom air inlets which improve the temperature stability of the lower shelves.

Natural hydrocarbon refrigerant reduces energy consumption thanks to its excellent thermodynamic properties, with low GWP (Global Warming Potential) and zero ODP (Ozone Depletion Potential). The Multideck’s operating temperature range is from -1°C to +7°C, making it suited to a wide choice of chilled food display.

