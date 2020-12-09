Wine Storage Solutions has gone a long way to ensuring top performance and

Wine Storage Solutions Ltd was estab- lished in March 2005, to find and develop the perfect temperature and humidity- controlled wine coolers and fridges for my friends’ and my own wine collections.
The brief was simple – quality, reliability and style.
We always had reliability in mind as we had all replaced our own coolers in the past, often much earlier than we would have liked or hoped.
The development of the Vin Garde range’s single-weld refrigeration system has gone a long way to ensuring top performance and excellent longevity.
We are proud of our product ranges and passionate about wine storage at home and in the restaurant. We would encourage you to pay us a visit to see all these models in our show- room in Chipping Norton. Our customers are always saying they look so much better ‘in the flesh’.
If you cannot visit, we are always happy to answer any questions you may have regarding your wine storage requirements and we look forward to hearing from you.
Visit www.winess.co.uk