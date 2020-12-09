Wine Storage Solutions has gone a long way to ensuring top performance and

Wine Storage Solutions Ltd was estab- lished in March 2005, to find and develop the perfect temperature and humidity- controlled wine coolers and fridges for my friends’ and my own wine collections.

The brief was simple – quality, reliability and style.

We always had reliability in mind as we had all replaced our own coolers in the past, often much earlier than we would have liked or hoped.

The development of the Vin Garde range’s single-weld refrigeration system has gone a long way to ensuring top performance and excellent longevity.