Winterhalter’s New Under The Counter ‘Masterpiece’

Winterhalter has launched new versions of its popular UC undercounter glasswashers and dishwashers with extensive upgrades designed to make them even more energy and water efficient, while delivering the best ever wash results. A new smartphone-style touchpad control panel makes them even easier to use, and offers more functions, while the body has been reengineered to give it the longest possible service life. Meanwhile the company has also upgraded its Connected Wash technology, making the new UC’s connectivity simpler and more robust.

The UC’s performance is based around a total redesign of the wash arm, including changes to the water channels and jets to optimize the water flow and create an improved washfield. It results in a more effective performance: in tests, the new washfield outperformed two main competitor models with a removal rate of 88%, compared to 38% and 14%.

In terms of running costs, the new washfield makes a significant impact. It reduces rinse water consumption by up to 25%, which in turn reduces energy consumption and chemical consumption. Overall, the result is a reduction in operating costs of up to 22%.

The new touch control panel is intuitive and operation will be familiar to anyone with a smartphone or tablet. The 11.68cm screen offers a high resolution, full colour display and is engineered to be kitchen-proof: fully waterproof and break-resistant, the tempered glass protects the electronics but also responds to light touches – and it can be operated with gloves on.



The screen also offers several extra functions compared to previous models: for example, along with error and alert messages, it will tell operators when it’s time to change the water.

The new UC is available in four sizes, small to extra-large. Glasswashers can process up to 77 racks per hour, dishwashers up to 66. The range is available from dealers with list prices starting from £5,440.

