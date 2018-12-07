Xmas Temps Could Be The Answer To Hospitality’s Permanent Staffing Problems

The Report on Jobs, published today by KPMG and the REC, has highlighted another month on month increase in permanent vacancies and a continued need for temporary workers in the hospitality sector. The report also shows a further decline in the availability of UK candidates across all sectors, highlighting that overall candidate supply has fallen continuously on a monthly basis since May 2013.

With the crucial festive period approaching, Will Hawkley, Global Head of Leisure and Hospitality comments: “The hospitality sector has the highest year on year increase in permanent vacancies of all sectors analysed in this report, and with staff availability at the lowest rate since March 2018, this is clearly a concern for operators.

“Staff shortages are a reoccurring issue for the hospitality sector; hiring temporary seasonal staff can provide an opportunity to attract and assess the talent on offer in the UK market. Employers will be looking to take steps to retain those that make a good impression at the busiest time of year by providing the means to carve out a successful career in the sector. By offering viable progression routes with the ability to train on the job, flexible hours and the potential to travel, employers in the hospitality sector are providing excellent opportunities for the next generation of the workforce. Add to that a great corporate culture which employees can really buy in to and you have the potential to bridge the gap between vacancy supply and demand.”