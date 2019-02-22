YCR Distribution is leading provider’s of Epos, Point of Sales equipment,Epos software solutions & cash counting hardware. Since 1973 we have worked hard to earn a reputation for being dedicated, reliable, and customer-oriented. Additionally, we are product experts with deep experience in point-of-sale solutions.

YCR Distribution Limited continues to grow year after year. We have one overriding objective: Focus on you, the customer. We work hard to listen carefully and tailor our solutions to meet your needs with thousand of products in stock we are able to offer a next day delivery throughout the UK on all stock items. Our aim is to offer a “One Stop” solution whether it be a Retail or Hospitality solution or indeed any other vertical market.

Unmatched Customer Service

Customer service isn’t the most important thing we do. It’s the only thing we do. That’s why we provide free technical support for the life of your product. We are know in the industry for our excellent customer service and we will not compromise when it comes to providing you with either sales or technical support.

Deepest Technical Knowledge

Our technical staff has the broadest knowledge on every product we sell. We will not sell a product unless we are confident of its quality. One of our friendly experts is always available to suggests products or solutions for any situation.

Fastest Response Time

Every phone call and email is responded to promptly, completely, and accurately by our customer service team.

Best Value

Our purchasing power means big savings for you. Whatever your project, our team will work hard to deliver a solution that fits your budget.

For further information visit ycr.co.uk