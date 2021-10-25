Yorkshire Chef to Appear at Europe’s Biggest Catering Exhibition

Share Tweet Share Email

As food businesses across the UK get ready for the introduction of Natasha’s Law next month, a York-based chef is preparing to take part in Europe’s biggest catering exhibition, to be held in London in early November.

From October 1, new legislation – known as ‘Natasha’s Law’ – will come into force, affecting hundreds of thousands of businesses and traders who produce and package food for sale.

Under current rules, food prepared on the premises in which it is sold does not have to display full allergen information in writing. The new requirements apply to items called ‘prepacked for direct sale’ (PPDS), which is food that is packaged onsite at the same premises where a customer then selects or orders it. This means that once Natasha’s Law comes into effect, each PPDS food item will need a label containing a full ingredients list.

Chef Mark Morgan-Huntley has pioneered a food labelling system called Allergen Checker, to help such businesses comply with the new regulations and keep their customers safe, and he will be showcasing his innovative system at the prestigious Restaurant & Takeaway Innovation Expo, which is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors.

Europe’s leading event for takeaway and restaurant owners looking to boost their profits, the Restaurant & Takeaway Innovation Expo will return to London’s ExCeL convention centre on November 9 and 10, offering an insight into the innovations and technologies that are changing the face of the industry.

Mark said: “It’s exciting to be a part of the exhibition for the first time, and I’m looking forward to not only meeting potential new clients but also finding out more about other innovations available to restaurant and takeaway businesses.

“Visitors to my stand will have the chance to demo my Allergen Checker labelling system, and I’ll also be accompanied by nutritionist and food consultant Georgina Stewart.”

Mark’s brainchild, Allergen Checker is an online system that enables business owners to easily identify and display all allergens and ingredients in their food products. It allows users to create their own virtual store cupboard, input ingredients, identify allergens and print customised full ingredient labels to attach to items, so customers know exactly what’s in their food.

Recent research commissioned by GS1 UK (the not-for-profit organisation leading the ‘Feed Us the Facts’ campaign for extra transparency from the food industry) has found that four in 10 businesses across the food industry have never heard of Natasha’s Law, and eight in 10 food business owners admit they feel unprepared for the new food regulations.

Non-compliance with the new rules could result in a business facing serious financial penalties, and potentially criminal prosecution. Mark has decades of kitchen and restaurant management experience and launched his unique food labelling service to help businesses of all shapes and sizes stay on the right side of the law in an easy-to-use, value-for-money way, while keeping allergy-prone customers safe.

The subscription-based service costs less than £1 per day for unlimited ingredients labelling. Allergen Checker is also donating £10 per subscription to The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, which funds vital research into food allergies.

