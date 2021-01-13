YouGov Study Shows Increased Public Confidence In Hospitality Venues With An Air Purifier

As the UK tier system comes into effect once more, a new YouGov survey reveals a trend for increased confidence in public spaces with an air purifier According to the survey, 41% of respondents revealed that they would be more likely to visit a restaurant that had an air purifier installed.

The findings were similar for cafés with 40% more likely to use a café with an air purifier.

Almost as many, 39% in fact, would be more likely to stay in a hotel with an air purifier.

While over a third of survey respondents (36%) would be more likely to head to their local pub if they knew it offered cleaner air.

And 23% would be more likely to book an appointment at a beauty salon. As the nation comes out of a second national lockdown the Government has set out its local restriction tiers, which started from 2 December. In England, the three tiers vary from Tier 1: Medium Alert to Tier 2: High Alert and Tier 3:Very High Alert, with different rules and regulations for each.Aiming to bring virus transmission back under control, the new rules include stating which hospitality businesses and venues can reopen and when as well as what they can and can’t sell.While the tiers give guidance in terms of legalities, the task of actually getting consumers through the doors remains a challenge, as many people are naturally concerned about visiting public spaces and mixing with others, albeit at a social distance and wearing a face covering. One solution according to this recent YouGov survey, is to install an air purifier within the venue to improve indoor air quality and remove bacteria and viruses. WHAT DID THE SURVEY REVEAL? The YouGov survey, which was commissioned by Swedish global air purification experts Blueair, reveals the UK’s thoughts on going out in the wake of the pandemic.

It demonstrates a clear trend for increased confidence in hospitality venues with an air purifier.

Two in five adults (41%) said they would be more likely to visit a restaurant with an air purifier installed.

Almost as many (40%) would be more likely to head to a café while 39% would stay in a hotel that offered purified air to its guests.

For 36%, a visit to a pub is more likely on the cards if it had an air purifier while 23% of respondents would have a treatment at a beauty salon.

Indoor air can be up to five times’ more polluted than outdoor air[1]. Prior to taking the YouGov survey, 43% of participants knew that indoor air contains PM2.5 (e.g. dust) particles, 74% were aware of bacteria and 72% knew that indoor air contains viruses. Of all those who took part in the survey, 12% did not know that indoor air can contain VOCs, mould, pollen, pet dander, viruses, bacteria or PM2.5. CLEAN AIR INSPIRES CONFIDENCE