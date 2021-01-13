YouGov Study Shows Increased Public Confidence In Hospitality Venues With An Air Purifier

As the UK tier system comes into effect once more, a new YouGov survey reveals a trend for increased confidence in public spaces with an air purifier
- According to the survey, 41% of respondents revealed that they would be more likely to visit a restaurant that had an air purifier installed.
- The findings were similar for cafés with 40% more likely to use a café with an air purifier.
- Almost as many, 39% in fact, would be more likely to stay in a hotel with an air purifier.
- While over a third of survey respondents (36%) would be more likely to head to their local pub if they knew it offered cleaner air.
- And 23% would be more likely to book an appointment at a beauty salon.
As the nation comes out of a second national lockdown the Government has set out its local restriction tiers, which started from 2 December. In England, the three tiers vary from Tier 1: Medium Alert to Tier 2: High Alert and Tier 3:Very High Alert, with different rules and regulations for each.Aiming to bring virus transmission back under control, the new rules include stating which hospitality businesses and venues can reopen and when as well as what they can and can’t sell.While the tiers give guidance in terms of legalities, the task of actually getting consumers through the doors remains a challenge, as many people are naturally concerned about visiting public spaces and mixing with others, albeit at a social distance and wearing a face covering. One solution according to this recent YouGov survey, is to install an air purifier within the venue to improve indoor air quality and remove bacteria and viruses.
WHAT DID THE SURVEY REVEAL?
- The YouGov survey, which was commissioned by Swedish global air purification experts Blueair, reveals the UK’s thoughts on going out in the wake of the pandemic.
- It demonstrates a clear trend for increased confidence in hospitality venues with an air purifier.
Indoor air can be up to five times’ more polluted than outdoor air[1]. Prior to taking the YouGov survey, 43% of participants knew that indoor air contains PM2.5 (e.g. dust) particles, 74% were aware of bacteria and 72% knew that indoor air contains viruses. Of all those who took part in the survey, 12% did not know that indoor air can contain VOCs, mould, pollen, pet dander, viruses, bacteria or PM2.5.
CLEAN AIR INSPIRES CONFIDENCE
There’s no doubt that purifying indoor air will give consumers more confidence about heading out to their favourite restaurant, café or pub. As well as removing bacteria and viruses[2], an air purifier can help with allergies, asthma and other respiratory problems. Blueair’s air purifiers draw air in through its filtration system and will clean a room up to five times every hour. Its HEPASilentTM technology removes at least 99.97% of dust and harmful particulate matter as small as 0.1 microns in size, quietly and using minimal energy consumption.
Sara Alsen, Chief Purpose Officer for Blueair comments, “Breathing clean air is essential for a healthy lifestyle but the presence of dust, mites, mould, bacteria and viruses means that indoor air can be up to five times’ more polluted than the outdoor air[1]. If consumers are to be persuaded to spend time in their local hospitality venues and businesses then installing an air purifier not only ensures cleaner air but it also inspires confidence.”
Blueair is dedicated to providing clean air both inside the home and within the hospitality business. Its high-performing air purifiers have a high Clean Air Delivery Rate, cleaning the air within a room five times every hour, removing harmful particles, bacteria and viruses using HEPASilentTM technology.The purifiers are not only energy efficient but ultra-quiet too, and Blueair has been awarded Quiet Mark accreditation as testament to this.
When choosing an air purifier, it is important to look for the right credentials as well as its performance.The Blueair Classic collection for instance is among its most high performing ranges and is Good Housekeeping Institute and Quiet Mark approved. It is also AHAM Verified, which means that Air Filtration Standards have been independently verified, as well as ENERGY STAR® rated by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) for its energy efficiency.The Classic 405 model shown is also a Which? Best Buy.
Prices for Blueair’s Classic range start from £379 and is available from www.blueair.com.