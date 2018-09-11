Young’s Celebrate 187 Years With A Free Pint For Everyone!

Young’s pubs have announced a new giveaway to celebrate their 187 anniversary and is treating customers to a free drink between September 20-23

From Thursday 20th to Sunday 23rd September, customers are invited to raise a free pint of Young’s Bitter, Special or Gold at your Young’s local and, with more than 100 pubs in every corner of London participating, from Wandsworth to Wimbledon, Shepherd’s Bush to Shoreditch, and Kentish Town to Kingston.

To mark the occasion, Young’s dray horses will be gracing the City of London streets visiting selected pubs, kicking off at Finch’s before making their way to the Lamb Tavern, White Horse, Dirty Dicks and The Grocer. What’s more, customers will have the chance to win a trip on the tour and £50 to enjoy on food and drink, by entering on Youngs’ social channels.

Join the celebrations at select pubs across London who will be bringing the day to life through a variety of special events including specially baked ‘187 celebration’ cakes, live music acts and more – for further information please contact your local to find out what they’ll be doing to celebrate.

To claim your free pint, simply download the Young’s On Tap app – www.youngs.co.uk/app. Cheers!