Acclaimed Hospitality Podcast From the Other Side of the Pass Shares Best Practice and Top Tips for Small Business Owners

Following on from a successful first season, hosts Lucy Branson and Ruth Baker embark on Season Two with their conversational chat covering hot topics in the industry.

As the hospitality sector continues to navigate challenges, From the Other Side of The Pass fosters a sense of community among industry professionals. Season Two delves into a myriad of topics essential for success in the fast-paced and ever-evolving world of hospitality, including the world of allergens and compliance, people management and culture, and nitty gritty topics, like handling customer complaints.

Dubbed “the relatable EHO”, Ruth, founder of Food Safety Consultancy, Simply Safer, offers bitesize episodes giving insight into the real dangers surrounding rice, and the wonderful world of Listeria.

Lucy, “the lover of the people”, is co-owner of restaurant group The Coastal Kitchen Family, shining a light on employee wellbeing; inspiring listeners to lead with confidence, by building positive workplace cultures.

Special Guests so far include All Star Marketing Club’s Victoria Vickery; Qudos Management Coach, Margaret Faulkner, and Employment Law advise from Solicitor Emma Jewell, alongside a number of restaurant owners who have shared their own challenges and successes.

In a world where everything comes at a cost, this FREE podcast is available on all platforms, and offers actionable tips for you and your teams to take away and put into practice immediately.

Keep an eye out for new episodes from social media gurus Delivered Social and hospitality training experts Purple Story.

Listen here: https://linktr.ee/simply_safer

Contact theothersideofthepass@gmail.com if you have any questions you’d like the team to answer live on air, or if you’d like to feature as a future guest.