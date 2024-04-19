East Sussex Brewery Announces Closure

Share Tweet Share Email

The Cellar Head Brewing Company based in East Sussex has closed with immediate effect.

Taking to social media owners Chris and Julia Mckenzie said “It is with immense sadness that we announce the immediate closure of Cellar Head Brewing Company & Tap Room. The whole team over the past 7 years have ploughed heart, soul, blood, sweat and a few tears along the way, into creating amazing beers and fantastic memories. The past two years have been more than an uphill struggle due to the financial climate, huge increases in production costs and a stressed market which have all lead to the business being unviable.”

“We have appointed Administrators, Evelyn Partners, today after spending time over the past few weeks trying to find a buyer for Cellar Head to take it onto it’s next chapter, but unfortunately, even with plenty of interest, no one was found to be willing to take that risk. Any enquiries to be directed towards anthony.young@evelyn.com”

“We personally want to thank our team, supporters and every one of you who has bought a pint of Cellar Head over the years or spent time with us at the tap room. Your support, whether that was in our early days in Uckfield, over COVID when the community dug deep and supported local businesses with open arms, or more recently in spending time with us at the tap room, will ALWAYS be appreciated by us. We hope we’ve added some happiness and good times to your lives as you have to ours.”

“Keep supporting small independent breweries as best you can, it’s tough out there, and raise a toast to the memories”!

Last month the Society of Independent Brewers and Associated (SIBA) launched its election manifesto calling for more government support for independent brewers, , Andy Slee, Chief Executive of SIBA said: “This manifesto puts improving fairness for independent brewing at its core and is full of initiatives that we hope that all political parties will consider as they draw up their plans for the next government ahead of the General Election.

“Independent breweries operate at the heart of our communities, supporting our local pubs and delivering innovative, fresh and tasty beer. However they are constrained by a lack of access to market and a tax system that burdens small businesses. We believe that with government support we could boost the sector and ensure that independent brewing continues to thrive across the UK.”