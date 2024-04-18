Marylebone Leisure Group To Open New Site In Camden

Share Tweet Share Email

Privately owned and operated, Marylebone Leisure Group, is expanding with the opening of its eleventh site. The new late night pub concept, Lock Inn Camden, on Jamestown Road joins London sites: The Princess of Wales, The Marylebone, Clerkenwell & Social, Home Marylebone and Marylebone Live.

The two-storey 3,500 sq ft venue with a capacity of up to 300 includes a rooftop terrace events space with a retractable roof and generous outdoor seating. A pub by day, The Lock Inn will offer a high energy vibe come evenings courtesy of a varied music schedule and vinyl DJs playing until late Thursday through to Saturday, spinning records from across the centuries all night long.

Founder Lawrence Santi comments: “Camden has live music venues, street food operators and traditional pubs, The Lock Inn offers the best of all these worlds with a pub atmosphere, varied and accessible music as well as great food and drink ensuring a great night out.”