Monica And David Galetti Announce Closure Of Mere After Seven Years

Monica and David Galetti are to close their Mere restaurant in London’s Fitzrovia later this month after seven years of trading.

Mere opened in 2017 and was the first standalone joint project for the Galettis, who met while working at Le Gavroche in Mayfair which closed its doors earlier this year, gaining a reputation for dishes blending classical French flavours with South Pacific Island influences.

Posting the news on social media, the Galettis said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Mere restaurant – but we feel this is the right time after 7yrs!

“We want to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly thank Alastair Storey and everyone who has supported us and our loyal patrons and dedicated staff throughout this journey.”

“Here’s to the next adventure”

the restaurant recommended in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2024, however, it did not hold a Michelinstar.

The announcement of the closure follows the closure of other high-profile restaurants, fellow MasterChef professional Judge Marcus wearing coasters restaurant at the Berkeley at the end of 2023 with Jason Atherton recently announcing the closure of Pollen Street Social.