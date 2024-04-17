New Opening: Glasgow’s Glaschu Restaurant To Open Second Site In City Centre

Share Tweet Share Email

Maison by Glaschu is set to open later this month in Princes Square. It is the sister venue to renowned restaurant, Glaschu in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square.

Situated on the second floor of the Princes Square shopping mall on Buchanan Street, MAISON by Glaschu will be a restaurant and champagne bar, and will fall under the Superlative Dining Collection group, which includes Glasgow favourites: Glaschu, Gost and The Duke’s Umbrella.

The kitchen will be headed up by Director of Food, John Molloy, who has been with the group for five years.

A strong, hand-picked front of house team will ensure outstanding levels of service across all aspects of the venue. At its helm is General Manager, Clare Johnstone, who spent the last seven years as General Manager at Glasgow’s much-loved Côte Brasserie. The bar will be headed up by Group Executive Mixologist, Ewan Angus, who will curate a menu of cocktail classics with an exciting Glasgow twist.

Director of Food, John Molloy, says: “MAISON will be a game changer in the city centre – a brasserie perfectly tailored to the all day dining needs of Glasgow. The food has a classic French brasserie feel to it, while taking inspiration from our sister restaurant, Glaschu, and really utilising the outstanding Scottish produce we have available on our doorstep. I can’t wait to open our doors and for people to see what we’ve been working on.”

General Manager, Clare Johnstone, added: “I cannot wait to share MAISON by Glaschu with the people of Glasgow.. We promise a culinary experience that is both timeless and innovative. Maison believes in delivering more than just great service – we aim to create memorable experiences for all.”.”